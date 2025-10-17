Spoiler: Former NXT Champ Possibly Returning To Challenge Sami Zayn On WWE SmackDown

Since winning the WWE United States Championship in late August, Sami Zayn has defended it weekly through a series of open challenges. According to BodySlam+, that trend will continue tonight when WWE heads to San Jose, California for "WWE SmackDown."

As for who will answer Zayn's latest open challenge, the outlet reports that former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov has been internally discussed as a possibility. WWE fans last saw Dragunov at a September 2024 live event in Columbus, Georgia, where he unsuccessfully challenged GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. After the match, Dragunov was seen hobbling up the entrance ramp due to what was later diagnosed as a torn ACL.

In January 2025, Dragunov was spotted training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for his in-ring return. This visit to the WWE PC was said to involve traditional training, rather than rehabilitation for his injury. Fast forward to August, WWE's medical team reportedly cleared Dragunov to return to the wrestling ring, with backstage officials then accordingly working to fit him into storylines.

Should Dragunov answer the United States Championship Open Challenge tonight, it will mark his second encounter with Zayn. The two previously met on the "WWE Raw" brand in July 2024, battling to a no contest for Zayn's WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Elsewhere on "SmackDown," BodySlam+ reports that the build to WarGames at WWE Survivor Series will begin. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are also slated to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against "WWE NXT" stars Sol Ruca and Zaria.