Update On Injury Status Of WWE Star Ilja Dragunov

Former WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov is reportedly on the way back and is ready to return to the ring, following his long layoff due to injury.

In the recent "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," it was reported that Dragunov has been cleared by WWE medical to get back in the ring, and the company's creative team is working to fit him into storylines at the right time. Cory Hays of Bodyslam also confirmed on X that Dragunov is being prepared for a return, although he predicted it is still a few weeks away. Dragunov was reportedly talked about behind the scenes, which Hays had first reported on August 10.

Dragunov tore his ACL just a few months after his main roster debut, suffering the injury at a live event in September. He reportedly returned to the Performance Center in January to rehab his injury, and was also spotted training. The German star, who has been a part of WWE since 2019, received his main roster call-up on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 40 and was later drafted to the red brand.

Dragunov had feuded with the likes of Ricochet and Bron Breakker prior to his injury. His injury happened at a house show against long-term rival Gunther — who even had a brutal take on it – and with Gunther seemingly causing the injury, at least in storyline, a battle between the two could likely be on the cards when Dragunov returns to WWE television. Gunther himself was written off television following SummerSlam, with WWE announcing that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is out indefinitely.