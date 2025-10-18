AEW's Tony Khan Addresses Possibility Of Women's Continental Classic Tournament

Celebrating six years since the foundation was poured that turned AEW into the megastructure that it is now, AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan, is thrilled to add another brick of elevation to his women's division. Following the announcement of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, and the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match scheduled for November 12, this is only just the beginning for the women's division. A fixture to the men's division, the annual Continental Classic, one reporter recently asked Khan if the momentum of that tournament will branch out into the women's. Excited at the possibility, Khan replied with this interesting statement.

"We'd have to see." Khan said enthusiastically during a recent press conference. "I think we're doing great things and, you know, we're finding a lot of awesome ways with the women and men in AEW to put on great shows. I thought it was a great three hour show last night, and I'm very excited for what's to come at WrestleDream this Saturday, and coming out of WrestleDream. I think there's some really exciting things developing in the women's division of AEW right now, with...of course, all the great things at WrestleDream, but also the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships coming soon to AEW, and more to be announced soon about that. And then, the women's Blood and Guts match, which we're building towards. There's a lot of great anticipation for that, and then coming out of that, at some point, I think would be a very interesting thing to try."

Four matches are scheduled at tonight's WrestleDream pay-per-view event in the women's division, as the record breaking TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, will defend her title in an open challenge match, Kris Statlander will defend her newly won AEW Women's World Championship against the former first-ever, four-time champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm, and Jamie Hayter will battle Thekla. Kicking off the program before the main card begins, the wrath of Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale will take center stage against Divine Vanity (Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford) on the "Tailgate Brawl" pre-show, which will air for free on TNT and HBO MAX at 7 PM ET.

