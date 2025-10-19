AEW WrestleDream 2025: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I'll admit that, given there was none of it throughout the entire show, I was expecting a lot more blood in the "I Quit" match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley. Maybe it's a Missouri thing? Maybe Tony Khan didn't want to scare Lou Thesz's widow? Who knows?

This was the main event because Darby and Moxley were going to do things to each other that couldn't possibly be followed, or so we thought. The main ingredient that has made virtually all of the matches between these two men pop so much is Darby's ability to withstand punishment, which ultimately makes Moxley look like the biggest bully in the world. That is essentially what this match was turned up until the volume button falls off and it worked wonderfully.

For the violence, one thing that both men have tried to do with their matches is bring something new to the table. After all, when are you ever going to see freakin' aquarium in a wrestling match?! But it's the little things and the focus on the bits and pieces of the match that make people wince and feel sick rather than hooting and hollering which gives the match a fresh feel. When you see wooden skewers, you immediately think they're going to end up in someone's head, but instead Moxley takes a solitary skewer and tries to rip Darby's fingernail off in real time. You can see someone get hit over the head with something a million times and not be phased, but when people start messing with fingernails, teeth, small joints that are highly sensitive, that's when you have people covering their entire face in horror, and they achieved that.

The arrival of Sting (or Old Man Sting as he now likes to be called) was a fantastic touch. The one person who has always had Darby's back and has faced some of the meanest people in all of wrestling to where he can look at Moxley and think "This is the guy who's been giving you a hard time?" Throwing Darby the bat was the symbolic passing of the touch (cliché I know), forcing Moxley to say "I Quit" while he had the AEW flag around his neck was what Darby said he was going to do, and the leader of the Death Riders was finally put to the sword one year on from murdering Bryan Danielson.

I say this for every violent AEW match, it's not for everyone, and nor should it be. You can hate it all you want, but I love seeing two men try and kill each other in a wrestling ring. Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, take a bow, and have a lie down.

Written by Sam Palmer