Adam Pearce To Provide Update On WWE World Heavyweight Champ Seth Rollins On Raw

Following his victory over Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel, fans in Perth, Australia spotted Seth Rollins wearing a sling on his left arm, with reports later suggesting that WWE World Heavyweight Champion hurt his shoulder while performing a coast-to-coast headbutt during his match. Unlike his previously faked knee injury, Rollins' shoulder injury is said to be legitimate and in possible need of surgery that would keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

Per WWE.com, the WWE Universe will have a clearer picture of Rollins' prognosis on "WWE Raw" as the red brand's General Manager Adam Pearce is set to provide an update on Rollins' status during tomorrow's broadcast from Sacramento, California.

In storyline, Rollins boasted about his win over Rhodes on last week's edition of "Raw," while adding that he didn't need anyone, including The Vision, to reach success in WWE. Later in the show, CM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight to cement himself as the number one contender to Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. His celebration wouldn't last long, however, as he absorbed a post-match spear from Bron Breakker and Tsunami from Bronson Reed. In a shocking turn of events, Breakker and Reed then delivered the same moves to Rollins, who had served as The Vision's leader for several months.

As of now, it is unclear if Rollins' reported injury will result in him vacating the World Heavyweight Championship, which he claimed by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk at WWE SummerSlam. According to recent reports, he may be sidelined through WrestleMania 42, where current plans called for to face "The OTC" Roman Reigns.

As for Breakker and Reed, WWE writes, "What is next for Breakker and Reed as well as 'The Oracle' Paul Heyman? Find out live on Monday Night Raw at 8e/5p on Netflix."