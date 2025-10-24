R-Truth Comments On Getting To Wrestle John Cena Twice During WWE Retirement Run

While John Cena was still in the midst of his heel run earlier this year, R-Truth had the opportunity to wrestle the 17-time World Champion on two separate occasions, first at Saturday Night's Main Event, and then again on "WWE SmackDown." R-Truth first competed against the 48-year-old portraying his "Ron Cena" alter-ego, as he cosplayed the future WWE Hall Of Famer by wearing his iconic red shirt and jean jorts. However, the second encounter between both men was more serious, with R-Truth wrestling Cena under his Ron Killings persona after being controversially released from WWE over the summer. Now that Cena's nearing the end of his retirement tour, R-Truth commented on having the privilege to wrestle his long-time colleague twice this year in a recent interview with "CBS Sports."

"I'm tickled pink, dog. I love it," Truth said. "It's a humbling thing. I feel honored. I feel appreciated. I feel like a lot of fans know the history we've had. People have paid attention. There are so many things that go around with that. It's hard to pick one good emotion out of it."

Over the last couple of months, R-Truth has returned to his less serious comedic character, though he hasn't been featured in a televised match since last July. As for Cena, the final chapter of his farewell tour remains uncertain with his next appearance scheduled for November 10, though its been rumored that his last WWE match will be against former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.