Jim Duggan And The Iron Sheik's Wild Kayfabe Arrest Incident

These days, many fans of old time wrestling will insist that kayfabe is dead. That's not entirely true, but today's modern form of kayfabe, involving the internet, social media, and many other platforms that do as much to expose kayfabe as protect it, has certainly evolved from the more rigid form it existed under back in wrestling's early days. For one, wrestlers were required to be tough, and not just in the ring. While it was important to be convincing as a "tough guy" while in the squared circle, in many instances it was just as important for wrestlers to be that outside the ring; winning the match in the ring was crucial, but winning the bar fight against someone that challenged you and your reputation was as essential.

But that was just one important aspect of protecting kayfabe; another was making people believe you really did despise your opponent. With fans more aware than ever these days that most of these wrestlers don't have true hostility towards each other, the idea of protecting the business in that regard is long gone. But even as late as the 90s, wrestlers were almost required to maintain their distance in public from those they were feuding with, even if the two wrestlers were the best of friends. And if they didn't acquiesce to that and got caught, the consequences would be dire. It was a lesson learned by all wrestlers in June 1987, after an incident involving future WWE Hall of Famers The Iron Sheik and Hacksaw Jim Duggan.