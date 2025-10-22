Tony Khan Announces Four-Team Women's Tag Match With Major Stakes For AEW Dynamite

It was only days after AEW All Out when AEW owner Tony Khan finally announced the long-awaited debut of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. After that, however, things went into a holding period, with the championships being mentioned, but largely taking a backseat to AEW WrestleDream. But with the PPV now behind them, AEW is finally set to get things started, with the Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament brackets set to be announced tonight on "AEW Dynamite," along with a match that will have major implications for it.

Taking to X on Wednesday afternoon, Khan announced a four-way tag team match for "Dynamite," featuring the teams of Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata, Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, and Julia Hart and Skye Blue of the Triangle of Madness. That's not all though, as the winner of the match will receive the opportunity to choose their first round opponent for the upcoming tournament.

Separate from the Women's World Tag Team Championship implications, the match also reveals good news about Queen Aminata's health. The AEW star revealed on her vlog last week that she had suffered some sort of knee injury, calling into question her availability for the tournament or the first ever Women's Blood and Guts match next month. Aminata appeared at WrestleDream to celebrate Hayter's victory over Thekla, however, and her latest vlog episode today confirmed she would be able to compete going forward.

While Bayne/Ford and Blue/Hart come into the match the more experienced teams, the Hayter/Aminata and Cameron/Nightingale teams will come in with more momentum. In addition to Hayter's victory over Thekla, Cameron and Nightingale picked up a huge win over Bayne and Ford during "Tailgate Brawl," which aired just before the start of WrestleDream.