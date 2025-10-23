AEW Women's Division Throws Surprise Backstage Birthday Party For Timeless Toni Storm

AEW's Toni Storm has been a big deal ever since she became "Timeless" back in the summer of 2023, but she has truly become a force to be reckoned with in the last year. In that time, Storm has set the record for most AEW Women's World Championship reigns at four, defeated Mercedes Mone at All In, to date the only loss Mone has suffered in AEW, and arguably became the most popular star, man or woman, in AEW.

As it turns out, Storm is just as popular in the AEW locker room as she is with the fans, at least based on recently revealed evidence. On Wednesday, AEW star Queen Aminata posted the latest episode of her YouTube vlog, featuring behind the scenes footage from "AEW Dynamite" in Kansas City, Missouri. The video has since been made private, but it featured a section where she and Storm's tag team partner, Mina Shirakawa, were seen organizing a surprise birthday party for both Storm and Karen Jarrett, filling an SUV up with two cakes and several balloons.

While that portion of the video has been lost, another part was later clipped and posted on Reddit. This clip featured Aminata leading Storm and Jarrett into the catering area backstage, where she, Shirakawa, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, and others serenaded Storm and Jarrett with a special version of "Happy Birthday." A surprised but happy Storm and Jarrett shared a kiss, hugged, and blew out the candles on their respective cakes as they were cheered on.

Unfortunately for Storm, the celebrations were short-lived, as she failed to regain the AEW Women's World Championship from Kris Statlander days later at WrestleDream. But a new opportunity has already come along, as Storm and Shirakawa are set to compete in a tournament to crown the first ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, which will officially begin next week.