Mandy Rose Has Advice For Released Former WWE Stars

Former WWE star Mandy Rose, also known as Amanda Saccomanno, has recently suggested that released talent should consider making explicit adult content on the internet.

Speaking on the "Power Alphas Podcast," Rose shared her thoughts on former Fatal Influence member Jazmyn Nyx leaving "WWE NXT," stating that wrestlers should not be expected to begin creating mature content following their release, but does encourage it knowing the financial benefits that the industry offers.

"The girl that decided to go, she didn't want to renew her contract because they offered her a new deal and it was not a lot of money, so Jazmyn Nyx ... everyone kept saying like, 'Oh, she's going to be next, blah, blah, blah.' But it's like, just because someone doesn't want to do this anymore because it's not financially the right decision for them or they get fired or whatever. It doesn't mean that's the resort they got to. Like trust me, I mean, they should cause it's obviously very financially lucrative in that world."

Rose continued to share her thoughts on the contract that Nyx was reportedly offered by WWE, stating that a proposed number under $100,000 is unacceptable regardless of her achievements or position in the company. When Rose was released from WWE in 2022, her FanTime account quickly became her main source of income, reportedly making over seven figures during her final month with the promotion. Outside of Rose, other former WWE stars such as Lacey Evans and Cora Jade have also started to produce adult content.

