Report On Planned Format For Broken Hardys Vs. DarkState At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

This past Tuesday on "NXT," fans were left with the impression that the hostilities between NXT Tag Team Champions The Hardys and DarkState were about to get "broken." That's because Matt and Jeff Hardy were seen at the Hardy Compound, alongside Matt's wife Reby, their children, and Senor Benjamin, having reverted back to their "Broken" Matt Hardy and "Brother Nero" personas. The duo then proceeded to challenge DarkState to a "Broken Rules" match at NXT Halloween Havoc, leaving some to believe the match may be an old school, Final Deletion style bout.

As it turns out, that may not actually be the case. On Thursday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer, citing a statement made by Matt Hardy, indicated that the match wasn't expected to be a cinematic style match, at least in the same vein as Hardy's previous treks through the Broken Universe. While Meltzer suggested that it was possible some elements of the match could take on a cinematic feel, it had been decided the match would take place on site and not at the Hardy Compound, in order to maximize potential ticket sales.

"Matt Hardy said that it's going to be a regular match," Meltzer said. "He actually said that. I mean, they may do...they're going to be in the arena, because they wanted to make sure that fans knew, because the...they don't have a ton of tickets. It's a small building, they'll probably pack it. But they wanted to make sure that everybody knew the Hardys were going to be there."

Cinematic or not, it will be the Hardys' second defense of the NXT Tag Team Championships since defeating DarkState to win them at "NXT vs. TNA Showdown." They had previously defended the titles successfully at TNA Bound for Glory, defeating long-time rivals The Dudley Boyz.

