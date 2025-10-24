WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
This Saturday, chaos rains down on the Valley of the Sun (because something has to) as "WWE NXT" presents its latest premium live event, Halloween Havoc 2025! Coming at you from Prescott Valley, Arizona, the event will feature no fewer than five championship matches, including defenses from NXT Champion Ricky Saints, NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT (and TNA) Tag Team Champions The Hardys (some disassembly required), NXT men's North American Champion Ethan Page, and Zaria, defending the women's North American title on behalf of her friend Sol Ruca. Additionally, Je'Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater will team up against AAA stars La Parka and Mr. Iguana in an exhibition tag team match.
But which of those tag teams will be successful, and will the aforementioned champions (and also Zaria) retain those shiny title belts? That's what the Wrestling Inc. staff is here to help you find out, in advance! We think we have a pretty good idea of what will go down on October 25th, as evidenced by the high percentages of our collective choices — though there is one fairly glaring exception. And of course, we've been wrong before (though not terribly often). Who do we think will emerge from the desert with gold and glory in hand? Let's get to the picks!
Je'Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. Mr. Iguana & La Parka: Evans/Slater (94%)
Je'Von Evans is the main character of "WWE NXT." Full stop. He might not always win, he might not always be in the main event, but he's always there, usually with a legend or veteran telling him how good he is. He might as well recruit himself into a temporal pincer movement to stop existential armageddon, because he is The Protagonist.
I'd love to tell you that it matters that Leon Slater is his tag partner, and it might, but ultimately, Je'Von Evans could be wrestling with the spotlight Vince McMahon called "God" and he'd still find his way out the other end. We are currently on the road to Stand and Deliver, and that road is Je'Von Evans's to walk. Oba Femi has been dethroned and Ricky Saints is bickering with Trick Williams over who the actual face of the brand is. In the absence of a dominant champion, Je'Von has taken the role of "Face of NXT" in the vacuum.
Mr. Iguana and La Parka are popular enough that it's always possible they sneak out the win, but they've felt like little more than enhancement to the stars in this AAA/WWE era, and the majority currently think that they will be a stepping stone on the road to a rematch between Slater and Evans, and Evans's eventual rise to the NXT title.
Written by Ross Berman
Day of the Dead match for the NXT Men's North American Championship: Ethan Page (88%)
North American Champion Ethan Page has been locked in a feud with AAA's El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. since the pair competed in a fatal four-way match for the AAA Latin American Championship, also involving Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh, back at Worlds Collide in September. This will be Wagner's first time challenging for the NA title, but we sadly don't have much faith in the AAA star when it comes to this match.
A grand total of 88% of us believe Page is leaving Arizona with the North American title still around his waist. He's held the gold for around 150 days now, and while WWE probably should at least think about putting one of the "NXT" championships on a AAA star for the benefits of the companies' partnership, we don't think it's the North American Championship, at least not right now while "All Ego" is still champion. It doesn't seem like Page, who is hopefully soon destined for a main roster call-up, will be the one to take that loss.
We also don't think that Wagner will look bad taking the loss here, as he's a title holder in AAA himself, having captured the Latin American Championship at Worlds Collide. The fact that this bout is a Day of the Dead match, where anything goes, is also helpful to his case, as it's unlikely a heel Page won't resort to dasterdly, but legal during the match, tactics to take out Wagner. While some of us are holding out a little hope for AAA star, 88% of us believe Page is emerging from the Dia de los Muertos-inspired match victorious.
Written by Daisy Ruth
NXT Women's North American Championship: Blake Monroe (88%)
The audition is over, and it is time to give Blake Monroe the role of "NXT's chief female antagonist." The former AEW Women's World Champion has met every challenge and humiliation that WWE management has thrown at her, and it's time to stop screwing around and put some kind of title on her. The Women's North American Title will have to do.
It isn't just about Monroe being more than worthy of a title. The story between Zaria and Sol Ruca has run its course, and it's time for these two women to fight for one reason or another, and there is no better time than now. Zaria seemingly took the injured Sol Ruca's future into her own hands, stepping up to defend Ruca's title for her, and in doing so planted a seed of dissension that could blossom into a fun rivalry through Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.
If it were up to me, I'd probably send Monroe all the way to the NXT women's title scene. In fact, it kinda feels like the storylines between Monroe/Zaria and Jayne/Paxley should switch their titles, but that's neither here nor there. The North American Title division is where the two women are, and that's what we're dealing with here. There are 12% who could see Zaria and Sol Ruca's storyline hang on to the NA Title a little longer, but there's something just a little silly about the way Monroe hasn't managed to capture a title yet. It's time to bring some glamour to the women's North American title division.
Written by Ross Berman
Broken Rules match for the NXT Tag Team Championship: The Broken Hardys (82%)
What are "Broken rules?" Who cares? Just like any other incarnation of a No DQ match (which is essentially what it will be), the moniker doesn't matter. Only this time, actually, it does because, speaking of incarnation, both Matt and Jeff Hardy recently revisited a place called the Lake of Reincarnation and—holy Señor Benjamin!—we have The Broken Hardys, "Broken" Matt and Brother Nero, in WWE!
Ok, we get it, we sort of, kind of got a tiny hint at that back in 2018 when Matt, like, said "Delete!" a few times and was "Woken" alongside Bray Wyatt, and Jeff maybe said "Delete!" too once or twice during their return run that started at WrestleMania 33, but GUYS THEY WENT ALL THE WAY IN AT THE HARDY COMPOUND AGAIN! It's really happening! We saw Señor Benjamin, Queen Rebecca, Hardy kids including King Maxel and Wolfgang, Bartholomew, and Ever (who may or may not also be kings and queens), Vanguard 1.5 or 2 or 3 or whatever it is by now, and various Halloween entities and relics going full anthropromorphism so you know what, all is right with the world! On top of that, Brother Nero classified "State of Dark" as obsolete and Matt sentenced them to deletion! It's finally here.
So with all that fanfare, no wonder 82% of us went with Team Hardy. But, given that this is a Broken Rules match, there shouldn't be any cinematic element to it, so do we think that this feud could actually go on, no matter who the victor is here? Is there a way (outside of Darkstate winning) to trudge this forward to a "Final Deletion" of sorts on the Hardy Compound? That would be fitting. And you know what? If there's any group that could use a dip into the Lake of Reincarnation, it might be Darkstate, lest they be forever be relegated to the limitations of being Retribution 2.0. (Seriously, we gotta stop with the masked intruders trope.) No matter what, as you can tell, we're here for this detour into the Broken Universe, especially if it leads to one last full-time WWE run for Matt and Jeff, who are shoe-ins for a Hall of Fame induction before too long.
Written by Jon Jordan
NXT Women's Championship: Jacy Jayne (71%)
The NXT Women's Championship match is one of the more difficult matches to call on the Halloween Havoc card. The Culling's Tatum Paxley won a battle royal last week to become number one contender to the title. It was all pretty sudden for Paxley, who still feels like she has a story to begin with Izzi Dame to break free of the stable, so 71% of us are going with "the most beatable champion in NXT history," as even she has admitted and called herself, Jacy Jayne to retain the gold.
We're conflicted, due in part to Paxley's impassioned promo on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," and the fact her winning the gold could kickstart her breakup angle with Dame and The Culling. On the other hand, however, Jayne's Fatal Influence stable just gained a new member in Lainey Reid, and even though it's not Reid who's competing in the match, it seems to us like a strange idea to strengthen the group only to have Jayne take the loss. Reid will likely want to prove her worth in Fatal Influence even further and help Jayne win behind the referee's back.
The 71% of us here at WINC going with Jayne for this match believe it's going to be a talent bigger than Paxley to dethone her for the NXT Women's Championship. While no other talent is anywhere close to Jayne and the gold right now, the majority of us still think it's going to be someone like Jordynne Grace, Blake Monroe, Lola Vice, or even Jaida Parker to finally defeat Jayne.
Written by Daisy Ruth
NXT Championship: Ricky Saints (94%)
Trick Williams' pair of runs as NXT Champion, as well as his 140-day crossover tenure as TNA World Champion, have been overly impressive and the lead-up to this showdown with incumbent NXT champ Ricky Saints took a spicy turn on the go-home episode to Halloween Havoc when, after a contract signing that (shocker!) featured some tense back-and-forth between champion and challenger, Saints sent Williams through the conveniently-placed table in the ring with something of an F5. (Yep, an F5 — interesting, that)
Clearly, we're all in sync here with 94% of precincts predicting a Saints retention in this match, and one would think that a lot of that lends itself to one outstanding question: "What does Trick Williams have left in NXT?" To that, we put forth, "not much." It appears to be a bit of a new era down Orlando way and Saints is poised to lead the charge for a bit while it would make a lot of sense to see Williams head to, say, "SmackDown" sooner rather than later. Of course, we've said this before but unless something wacky happens, that's the guess.
Beyond that, and thinking solely of Saints, it wouldn't make much sense to flip the title this quickly after he won it, not even a month ago, beating Oba Femi at No Mercy. Instead, it seems likely we'd see Williams do the honors here and move forward to a fresh lot of opponents "up in the bigs," while "The Revolution" forges forward as the face of a new era for NXT.
Written by Jon Jordan