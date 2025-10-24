WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

What are "Broken rules?" Who cares? Just like any other incarnation of a No DQ match (which is essentially what it will be), the moniker doesn't matter. Only this time, actually, it does because, speaking of incarnation, both Matt and Jeff Hardy recently revisited a place called the Lake of Reincarnation and—holy Señor Benjamin!—we have The Broken Hardys, "Broken" Matt and Brother Nero, in WWE!

Ok, we get it, we sort of, kind of got a tiny hint at that back in 2018 when Matt, like, said "Delete!" a few times and was "Woken" alongside Bray Wyatt, and Jeff maybe said "Delete!" too once or twice during their return run that started at WrestleMania 33, but GUYS THEY WENT ALL THE WAY IN AT THE HARDY COMPOUND AGAIN! It's really happening! We saw Señor Benjamin, Queen Rebecca, Hardy kids including King Maxel and Wolfgang, Bartholomew, and Ever (who may or may not also be kings and queens), Vanguard 1.5 or 2 or 3 or whatever it is by now, and various Halloween entities and relics going full anthropromorphism so you know what, all is right with the world! On top of that, Brother Nero classified "State of Dark" as obsolete and Matt sentenced them to deletion! It's finally here.

So with all that fanfare, no wonder 82% of us went with Team Hardy. But, given that this is a Broken Rules match, there shouldn't be any cinematic element to it, so do we think that this feud could actually go on, no matter who the victor is here? Is there a way (outside of Darkstate winning) to trudge this forward to a "Final Deletion" of sorts on the Hardy Compound? That would be fitting. And you know what? If there's any group that could use a dip into the Lake of Reincarnation, it might be Darkstate, lest they be forever be relegated to the limitations of being Retribution 2.0. (Seriously, we gotta stop with the masked intruders trope.) No matter what, as you can tell, we're here for this detour into the Broken Universe, especially if it leads to one last full-time WWE run for Matt and Jeff, who are shoe-ins for a Hall of Fame induction before too long.

Written by Jon Jordan