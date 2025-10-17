AEW WrestleDream 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

For the first time since AEW Double or Nothing 2022, the Jurassic Express will be wrestling a match on pay-per-view. Following their surprise reunion at AEW All Out 2025, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Luchasaurus will look to finally gain a measure of revenge over The Young Bucks in a match at AEW WrestleDream 2025 that has $500,000 at stake.

It's well established that Nick Jackson is a gambling man. After all, he is largely the reason why there is half a million dollars on the line for this match because he just can't stay away from the slot machines. However, he shouldn't be backing himself or his brother when it comes to WrestleDream because this one feels like an almost guaranteed win for the Jurassic Express.

Perry and Luchasaurus have only just come back to television, they're unbeaten since returning to the ring, and even though The Young Bucks are one of the greatest tag teams of all time at this point, there is no reason for Matt and Nick Jackson to go over in this one. Part of the beauty of their gimmick since their loss to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at AEW All In Texas has been that they are the butt of the joke, but they thrive in that role. The Young Bucks are self aware enough to know that they can remain a must-see act on television while also putting teams over because they've reached that mythical stage of being a team that draws money by having people pay to see them lose.

You don't want to ruin the momentum that Jurassic Express currently has going, and you don't want to give the Young Bucks too much glory because it takes away the fun of their current roles. Meaning that Jurassic Express going over at WrestleDream is not only the logical conclusion, but also the one that we think will happen. Given how well these four guys know each other, it should be a sleeper pick for match of the night, but 83% of us think it will end with Perry and Luchasaurus getting their hands raised.

