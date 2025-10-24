Chelsea Green Talks Conflict Between WWE Career And Wanting To Start A Family

In the ring, Chelsea Green aims to regain the WWE Women's United States Championship, which she initially claimed at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last December. Outside of it, she dreams of breaking out into Hollywood for acting and hosting projects. As revealed during her chat with Woman's World, Green also hopes to create a family of her own with her husband and fellow wrestler Matt Cardona.

"We put it on pause when I was asked to come back to WWE," Green said. "This was an opportunity we both knew we could not turn down. If I turn it down, I'm going to end up having kids and resent the family life.

"So here I am. I'm 34. I'm dying for babies. My husband wants babies...but duty calls. I'm making money. I'm living my dream. But hey, you never know. In a couple months, if it happens, God willing, it happens. I'll just have to take my babies on the road with me!"

Green first marked her WWE comeback with a surprise entry in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. Since then, she's become the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion and a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sonya Deville, then Piper Niven. During that same time, mothers such as Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch have returned to the road for wrestling, sometimes bringing their daughters along for events as well. Former WWE Women's World Champion Naomi is currently on track to have her own first child, with the baby recently appearing to be yeeting in the womb.