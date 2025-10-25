WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne Recalls Sage Advice Given By Shawn Michaels

Mysterious versus spooky is the best way to term the upcoming WWE NXT Women's Championship match scheduled for later tonight on "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc between the champion, Jacy Jayne, and her challenger, Tatum Paxley, respectively. Going into her 11th title defense tonight (including multiple defenses at non-televised 'NXT' events), the "Heartbreak Chick" has a lot riding on retaining, especially if she wants to remain champion heading into the new year. With a lot on the line, Jayne recalls some sound advice from Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who not only sees a lot of himself in her, but inspires her to carry the very brazen demeanor we see every week.

"I'm not a high flyer. I didn't come in as an amateur wrestler. I didn't come in as an athlete. Basically, I was just an ordinary indie wrestler that got signed. There was nothing 'special' about me," the reigning NXT Women's Champion said in the beginning of her interview with "Busted Open." "Shawn kind of was like, 'That's how I came into the business as well. There wasn't something special about me. So, people like me and you, we can't take days off. We have to work every single day. We have to work 10 times harder than everybody else to stand out. And it might not be fair, but it's the truth.' I knew when Shawn said that to me that obviously he's right. He's done it all. He's not the biggest guy, but he's one of the best wrestlers, if not the best wrestlers ever. He's 'Mr. WrestleMania.' So, I took that to heart, and I still abide by that."

Following in Michaels' footsteps, Jayne has had a heck of a run so far this year, as she is the first WWE star to ever hold two different promotions top championships simultaneously, in the TNA Knockouts World and NXT Women's Championship, something even her mentor never fulfilled in his heyday. One step ahead of her opponent, Jayne and Fatal Influence ally, Lainey Reid, successfully conquered Paxley and her Culling cohort, Izzi Dame, in tag team action this past Tuesday. But can Jayne do it by herself tonight?

