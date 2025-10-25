WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 Full & Final Card
Later today, the sagebrush will meet the supernatural as "WWE NXT" hosts Halloween Havoc 2025 from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. This spooky-themed premium live event boasts a six-match card, five of which involve championships and one that fuels cross-promotional collisions between stars of "NXT," TNA, and AAA.
In non-title competition, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater will team with his opponent-turned-friend Je'Von Evans to take on Mr. Iguana and La Parka, a popular pair of talents from AAA. Evans recently challenged Slater for the X-Division Championship at TNA Bound For Glory. Due to interference from DarkState, however, that title match was ruled a no contest. Slater and Evans turned inward and formed an alliance afterward, with Evans especially eager to work Halloween Havoc together as a team. Mr. Iguana and Parka filled Evans' request, leading to the first of three crossover matches signed for Halloween Havoc.
Elsewhere, two members of "NXT's" DarkState will challenge TNA's Matt and Jeff Hardy for the NXT Tag Team Championships, titles that the latter claimed from the former in a Winner Takes All Match earlier this month. For this rematch, The Hardys invited DarkState to a "Broken Rules" match, which is expected to be a regular bout where anything goes, rather than a cinematic one.
NXT North American Champion Ethan Page will also be in action as he defends his title against AAA's El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. Wagner previously retained his AAA Latin American Championship in a four-way involving Page at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide. Since then, the two have continued to feud, with a Day of the Dead match now scheduled for Page's NXT North American Championship at the October 25 PLE.
Three more titles on the line
Rounding out Halloween Havoc is a trio of title matches, one of which will see Zaria defending the NXT Women's North American Championship on behalf of her tag team partner Sol Ruca. Following their unsuccessful pursuit of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on "WWE SmackDown," Ruca revealed that she had sustained an injury that would keep her out of action and unable to compete at Halloween Havoc. Fortunately (or potentially unfortunately) for Ruca, Zaria volunteered to step in for her and face the increasingly aggressive Blake Monroe with the respective title on the line.
In the NXT Women's Championship scene, Tatum Paxley emerged as the number one contender after outlasting women from "NXT" and TNA in a battle royal. She will now wrestle Jacy Jayne, the reigning NXT Women's Champion, for the title. Both competitors will likely have backup in their corners as Paxley is aligned with Izzi Dame in The Culling, while Jayne remains a member of Fatal Influence alongside Fallon Henley and the newly-recruited Lainey Reid.
Finally, Ricky Saints will tackle his first televised test as NXT Champion when he puts his title on the line against Trick Williams, a former two-time holder of the gold. Earlier this month, Williams and Saints were on the same side at "NXT" x TNA Showdown, though that later changed when Williams walked out on his fellow "NXT" talents in their Survivor Series-style match. Infuriated by the move, Saints then called out Williams to a one-on-one bout.