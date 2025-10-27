Absent WWE Star Reportedly Backstage At Raw Tonight After Signing New Big-Money Deal

A WWE star who has been missing from weekly television since May, who just recently reportedly signed a big-money deal to remain with the company, is reportedly backstage at "WWE Raw" on Monday. Rumors of Santos Escobar's return to WWE TV after he signed a new deal began last week, and now, Fightful Select has confirmed the star is backstage at "Raw" in Anaheim, California.

PWInsider Elite initially reported last week that Escobar was set to travel to "Raw." Fightful Select confirmed the leader of Legado del Fantasma is in the building at the Honda Center. No creative plans were reported for the star, who is not listed under a specific brand on WWE's website. Escobar had previously been competing on "WWE SmackDown."

Escobar's contract expired at the beginning of October and he was moved to the alumni section of WWE's website before he reportedly worked out a new deal with the company. Fightful Select called it a "multi-year, big money contract" in its latest update. Prior to re-signing a new deal, Escobar had taken to social media to post teases of a possible departure, right as former WWE star Andrade debuted for AEW. In addition to receiving a pay raise, it was reported Escobar's issues with his creative were set to be addressed with his new contract.

His last televised match came at AAA x WWE Worlds Collide in a six-man tag team match alongside Angel and Berto against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown. Escobar's last "SmackDown" match was a May 2 loss to Rey Fenix.