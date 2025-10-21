Backstage News On Santos Escobar's Expected Return To WWE TV After Signing New Deal

It was a wild start of the month for Santos Escobar, who reportedly departed WWE when his contract expired at midnight on October 7, only for him and WWE to work out a new contract soon after, one that had better pay and assurances of a better creative direction. Two weeks have passed since then, however, and Escobar has yet to show up on either "Raw," "SmackDown," "NXT," or even WWE owned AAA, leaving fans to wonder just when Escobar would be appearing on TV again.

The answer could be this week. PWInsider Elite reports that, after asking about Escobar's return to television, it was confirmed that the luchador would be on hand for "Raw's" upcoming taping in Anaheim, California. While Escobar being at the tapings doesn't necessarily mean he will be appearing on TV, it at least suggests that he will now be back on the road going forward, and an onscreen appearance is imminent.

There was no word on what Escobar will be doing when he reappears. Prior to his disappearance over the summer, Escobar had been associated with Los Garza's Angel and Berto, making up the second incarnation of the Legado del Fantasma stable. With both Angel and Berto continuing to wrestle on "SmackDown" and Escobar set to be at "Raw," it would suggest that plans don't call for the trio to continue teaming together.

Other potential plans could involve Escobar and the AAA Mega Championship. A previous report revealed WWE had discussed having Escobar defeat El Hijo del Vikingo for the title at TripleMania, before plans were scrapped. Dominik Mysterio would instead win the title from Vikingo in September and is currently appearing on "Raw," opening the door for Escobar to pursue the title.