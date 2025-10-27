TNA's Chris Bey, Brittnie Brooks Comment On One-Year Anniversary Of His Neck Injury

TNA star Chris Bey is still on the road to recovery after suffering a terrifying injury in the ring exactly a year ago, and he spoke out on social media on the anniversary to thank his supporters, including his girlfriend, fellow wrestler Brittnie Brooks, who also posted about Bey's journey.

Bey took a slightly miscalculated neckbreaker during match at a TNA taping, leaving him paralyzed in the ring. He was taken to a hospital with a neck injury, later determined to be a broken neck, and underwent emergency spinal fusion surgery. He has since learned to walk again and has attended various wrestling events. On Monday, Bey took to Instagram to speak about his recovery and give thanks.

"Wrestling has always been my life LONG before I made it a career," Bey wrote. "Since I was 3 I've been addicted and I've known this was what I wanted to do with my life. Rarely does one get to chase and achieve their dreams. If this was to be the end of my journey, I had no regrets in the decisions I've made that led me to this moment."

He said that he understood he was still alive for a purpose. He thanked Brooks and the entire wrestling world, as well as his doctors.

"Today, I celebrate life because a year ago I thought it was the end of mine. Greatest Story Ever Told is far from over," he posted.

In her post, featuring photos of Bey in the hospital, Brooks called it the worst day of her life. She thanked TNA for help getting her to Bey, about 12 hours after the injury happened, as she was on the other side of the country. She described his journey of being able to walk again and called Bey one of the strongest people, both physically and mentally, she's ever met.