How Becoming Timeless Transformed Toni Storm's Career Forever

A lot of times in pro wrestling, what you see from a wrestler is what you get. This doesn't just apply to certain wrestlers either, it applies to all wrestlers. Whether it's because they became comfortable in their persona early on, or because they were only able to make it to a certain point in the card, plenty of wrestlers end up staying largely the same throughout their careers, maybe with a minor tweak here or there. It's hard to blame any of them; when something works, it's quite easy to stick with it, and if a wrestler is fortunate enough to make it to the top of the card early on, there's very little reason to change. As a result, the list of wrestlers who actually reinvent themselves throughout their career is small, though it's proven vital to their longevity.

Oddly enough, some of the best examples of wrestlers transforming themselves are associated with AEW. Chris Jericho may be a polarizing figure at this point in his career, but he remains a relevant figure, and one in line for a big pay day from either AEW or WWE in the next few months, because he has constantly tried to evolve. Has it always worked? No, but the sheer attempts to do so, coupled with Jericho's charisma, has allowed him to remain in the game and succeed at a high level. Sting is another great example; he went from being the blonde surfer sting with the bright colors in his facepaint to Crow Sting, later Joker Sting, and by the end a combo of them all (albeit with the Crow Sting facepaint), the evolution of his character being important to his staying power. And then there's "Timeless" Toni Storm. And if you're a younger fan, you may be thinking "huh? Surely Toni Storm has always been 'Timeless.' Not quite.