Backstage Update On Which AAA Stars Are Currently Listed On WWE's Internal Roster

It's now been six months since news first emerged that AAA was being purchased by WWE, and only two months since the sale was finalized, allowing WWE to take the reins of the lucha libre promotion at TripleMania. But despite that, there's plenty of details not yet known about how WWE plans to operate AAA. Among those questions is who is part of the AAA roster, as AAA events under WWE have so far has consisted of several top AAA names, and WWE stars crossing over.

Fortunately, new information reveals at least some luchadors and luchadoras are under the WWE umbrella. PWInsider Elite reports that El Mesias is among the male talents currently listed on WWE's internal roster for AAA. This news won't be a huge surprise, as Mesias had been a long-time stalwart from AAA, initially working there from 2006 to 2018, and returned to AAA shortly before WWE's purchase. He is best known for his run in all four seasons of Lucha Underground as Mil Muertes, where he was a former Lucha Underground Champion and top rudo.

Mesias is among the over 60 luchadors confirmed to be on WWE's internal roster for AAA, though most of the known names are luchadoras. On the technica side are Adelicious, Centella, Reina Dorada, Lady Shani, and Faby Apache, while the ruda side features Estrellita, Chik Tormenta, Dalys, Sussy Love, and La Hiedra, Maravilla, and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer, all members of La Toxicas.

Despite this, it was noted that these names being listed on the roster didn't confirm they were under WWE deals. This news was seemingly corroborated by chance this afternoon, as Apache was announced as part of El Hijo del Santo's final three shows in Mexico. AAA talents have traditionally been unable to appear on shows associated with Santo, following a falling out between the two sides in 2009.