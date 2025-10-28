Bully Ray Doesn't Think WWE Fans Will See A Finish For This Saturday Night's Main Event Match

Although a new World Heavyweight Champion should be crowned at Saturday Night's Main Event when CM Punk and Jey Uso compete over the title, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Dudley believes neither competitor will emerge victorious this upcoming weekend. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully predicted that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will prevent either competitor from capturing the gold, leaving "WWE Raw" without a top champion.

"I don't think we're going to get a finish to Punk and Jey Uso ... I think that The Vision get involved, I think they're going to stretch this stuff with The Vision as long as they can. I like the idea of that championship being in limbo for a while."

Bully also feels that if neither Punk or Uso become World Heavyweight Champion and the title remains vacant going forward, then Cody Rhodes should also retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre this weekend, as he can manage being the primary title holder in the company for an extended period of time. "It's easier to keep Cody champion," Bully explained. "I don't know of the good reason, and I'm talking business wise, to put the championship on Drew right now."

Earlier this month, the World Heavyweight Championship was vacated after Seth Rollins was injured in his match against Rhodes at Crown Jewel, leading him to be betrayed by The Vision in order to be written off television. As for McIntyre, this Saturday will mark the third time he will challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship this year, with his first two opportunities to win the title coming at Wrestlepalooza and the October 17 episode of "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.