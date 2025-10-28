Dave Meltzer Talks Odds Of CM Punk Heel Run As WWE Readies Young Star For World Title

With Seth Rollins now out for the foreseeable future with a shoulder injury, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship scene is very much up in the air, despite the fact that CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the title is set for Saturday Night's Main Event. That's because Bron Breakker continues to loom large, with many expecting that he will eventually wind up with the championship. This is despite the fact that he and Vision stablemate Bronson Reed were kept out of last week's battle royal to determine Punk's opponent for SNME, reportedly due to WWE wanting to wait for a bigger moment to put the title on him.

If true, the question then becomes when Breakker will win the title, how he'll win it, and when he does, will he be a babyface or heel? On Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez speculated on the possibility of Breaker's eventual victory coming over a heel CM Punk.

A heel turn would represent a first for Punk in this era, as he hasn't been a heel in either WWE or AEW since he returned to wrestling in 2021. Meltzer believes a possibility does exist for Punk to turn, however, with his only questions being whether Punk turning and taking Rollins' role as the new leader of The Vision, would overshadow Breakker's turn on Rollins.

"The whole thing is to build Bron Breakker," Meltzer said. "And then to go and usurp Bron Breakker as the top heel with CM Punk, right after he's the one who eliminated Seth Rollins...I don't know. I know, also, they're not ready to go for the championship with Bron Breakker."

