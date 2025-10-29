WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report: 10/24/25

As Nielsen's new way of measuring viewership continues to take its toll on professional wrestling, another nemesis has come along to cause hardship; sports. Not only is Monday Night Football once again in full swing, but so are the starts of the NBA and NHL seasons, and Major League Baseball's World Series, which began last Friday. And it just so happened to be going head to head with none other than "WWE SmackDown."

Fortunately, "SmackDown" appeared to hold its own. Wrestlenomics reports that the blue brand drew 1.147 million total viewers on October 24, along with 0.29 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. While total viewership was down overall from the previous week, dropping 3% from 1.180 million, 18-49 was up, rising 4% from 0.28. Both numbers were also up against the four week average, with total viewership climbing 3% from 1.118 million, and 18-49 going up 7% from 0.27.

While neither the gains nor the decline are all that substantial, the numbers are likely to be seen as a win by WWE given the competition from the World Series. The game, which saw the Toronto Blue Jays jump out to a 1-0 series lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers, did place #1 for the night in all of television, with their pre-show coverage bumping "SmackDown" to #3. On cable, "SmackDown" was #1 for the evening.

The big story coming out of "SmackDown" was the return of Jade Cargill, who has been out of action after suffering a nasty gash on her head during a three-way match with Nia Jax and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton one month ago. And Cargill made the most of her return, blind siding Stratton with an attack and turning heel for the first time in her WWE tenure.