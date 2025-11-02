Indie Star Frank The Clown Is Dating This Legendary WWE Hall Of Famer's Daughter

There are all types of fandoms to be found within the world of pro wrestling. Obviously, there's fandom for wrestlers, promotions, non-wrestling onscreen talent, and even in some cases the TV networks these wrestling shows air on. What isn't commonly found, however, is a fandom for the fans themselves. This really goes for every sport; while there have been exceptions in every sport, such as New York Jets fan "Fireman Ed," most of the time, the fans are not people who are focused on. And why would they be? These are people that pay to watch something, and otherwise don't really want the attention on themselves, save for the few times during a game/event where they happen to be shown on the jumbotron. But this is wrestling, so naturally, there have been times where fans actually become semi-famous.

For many, the most famous examples of fans who became well known are "Miz Girl," the dude who couldn't believe The Undertaker lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, Bayley superfan turned wrestler Izzy Moreno, and of course, "Brock Lesnar Guy," the dude commonly seen at the front row of WWE shows who gained notoriety for his reaction to Brock Lesnar's WWE return in 2012. Right there with them is an individual known as Frank the Clown, a fan who gained notoriety around the time of "Brock Lesnar Guy" for being a man named Frank who dressed like a crown. Frank has been seen many times in the crowd over the years, including at CM Punk's return to wrestling in 2021, but he also has a distinction that no other super wrestling fan, other than Moreno, has, in that he's now in the business, having been a wrestling heel manager, occasional commentator, and wrestler on the indie circuit since 2018. And if that's not enough, he also has another claim to fame; dating the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer.