Bully Ray & Nic Nemeth Reveal What They Want To See From WWE SNME World Title Match
Former WWE stars Nic Nemeth and Bully Ray have discussed the upcoming WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event, and how neither star needs a title right now.
At this weekend's show, CM Punk and Jey Uso will battle it out for the vacant world title, and Nic Nemeth believes that both stars are so popular that they don't need a world title around their waists.
"I don't think either one of those guys are gonna have it. I don't know. Punk doesn't need it. Jey doesn't need it. But to have it, cool. There's nothing. It's great. Friggin' being world champion is one of the coolest damn things ever, no matter where you are or what you've done. Period. But to be so beloved by a crowd one way or another, to not need it, is the greatest attribute in pro wrestling history. That's why I really wanted somebody else, only because they don't need it. They've transcended being a world champ," said Nemeth on "Busted Open."
Nemeth agreed with Ray about there being an interference in the match, which could result in the title still being vacant at the end of Saturday Night's Main Event.
"The reason I keep agreeing with you on there not being a finish or a weird one is because the two people fighting for it are above world champion," Nemeth added.
Punk doesn't need the title now, says Ray
Bully Ray also has a similar opinion about the world title match to that of Nic Nemeth, stating how CM Punk, in particular, doesn't need a world title right now. He feels that if Punk was to win the world title, there needs to be a strong payoff.
"Pulling the trigger on Punk on a Saturday Night's Main Event right now to become champion, that doesn't feel right at all," Ray began. "Punk does not need a championship, and when the eventual day comes, night comes, that Punk wins the championship, it has to be the payoff of all payoffs, just like him finally getting to be in a main event of WrestleMania. Punk, much like a Dusty Rhodes — it's a good place to be in — never needs a championship. When they put the championship on you, it's just for the payoff. It's coming right back off you because the people love you either way."
On the other hand, Ray thinks Jey Uso winning the world title would just be a transitional champion. He feels that the match between Punk and Uso will end in it becoming a four-way match, with The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed added to the match.
"Jey Uso winning, I would look as nothing more than a placeholder right now. What I think I'd like to see coming out of this match, at the bare minimum, is the no finish, the involvement from The Vision, and Pearce being forced to book a four-way for the main event."