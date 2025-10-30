Bully Ray & Nic Nemeth Reveal What They Want To See From WWE SNME World Title Match

Former WWE stars Nic Nemeth and Bully Ray have discussed the upcoming WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event, and how neither star needs a title right now.

At this weekend's show, CM Punk and Jey Uso will battle it out for the vacant world title, and Nic Nemeth believes that both stars are so popular that they don't need a world title around their waists.

"I don't think either one of those guys are gonna have it. I don't know. Punk doesn't need it. Jey doesn't need it. But to have it, cool. There's nothing. It's great. Friggin' being world champion is one of the coolest damn things ever, no matter where you are or what you've done. Period. But to be so beloved by a crowd one way or another, to not need it, is the greatest attribute in pro wrestling history. That's why I really wanted somebody else, only because they don't need it. They've transcended being a world champ," said Nemeth on "Busted Open."

Nemeth agreed with Ray about there being an interference in the match, which could result in the title still being vacant at the end of Saturday Night's Main Event.

"The reason I keep agreeing with you on there not being a finish or a weird one is because the two people fighting for it are above world champion," Nemeth added.