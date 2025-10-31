Bully Ray Begs WWE To Create 'Old School' Heel, Reveals Who He'd Pick For The Role

Good to bad, bad to good. "Busted Open" hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray have seen the WWE formula play out time and time again, with a bad guy (the heel) eventually flipping allegiances to become good (the babyface). As someone who has played his fair share of roles as a heel, Ray prefers an indestructible, bloodthirsty monster of a man or woman to remain that way with no good turn in sight. When asked who he could see filling that position now, Ray immediately said this former WWE NXT North American Men's Champion.

"Bronson Reed," the Hall of Famer chose before explaining his reasoning with a hypothetical scenario where Reed's heel turn could fully apply and work effectively. "Now, if you take Cody Rhodes...you have Bronson Reed punch -just a straight punch to the base of Cody Rhodes' skull – where his entire body shuts off, and he cradles to the ground as if his central nervous system just failed on him...And then, Bronson Reed picks him up, and Paul Heyman picks him up, and they're holding Cody Rhodes up with his arms stretched out. And now, you see Bronson Reed start to run for the spear, and they'll [the fans] start booing him...That's how you get heat on that move. You take helpless people and you throw them on the train tracks, and then you watch them get run over."

"Big" Reed and the "Big Dog" Bron Breakker took matters into their own hands earlier this month when they unexpectedly vanquished their Vision leader, Seth Rollins, relieving him of his World Heavyweight Championship duties and his position within the company for the next six months. While there's speculation Breakker is next in line to become the World Heavyweight Champion in due time, that's not to say that Reed might go after his own singles gold, such as Rhodes or Drew McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship, after the winner of that match is determined at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

