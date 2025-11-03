Bully Ray Thinks All Of WWE Could Revolve Around This Part-Time Star In 2026

After destroying John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza in a match that left some feeling confused, Brock Lesnar had been back out of sight and out of mind when it comes to WWE appearances. But that changed last week, when Lesnar was revealed, along with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Triple H, to be part of the ad campaign for WrestleMania 42, confirming Lesnar would be heavily involved in the show.

On "Busted Open Radio," Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray engaged in a bit of analysis on the ad campaign, particularly when it came to Lesnar. In fact, LaGreca found Lesnar's presence to be so overwhelming, that he declared 2026 could be "the year of Brock Lesnar." Bully concurred, leading to him making a point regarding the Cena-Lesnar match.

"Let's just take that and isolate that for a second," Bully said. "If 2026 is going to be the year of Brock Lesnar, do you understand why John Cena let Brock Lesnar do what he did to him?"

LaGreca stated he did now understand, leading to Bully further elaborating.

"Listen, if you were presenting that to the jury, you'd give them a lot to think about," Bully said. "So yes, I understand. Going back to Cena vs. Brock, and the absolute destruction in that match, where Brock wiped the mat with John Cena. And everybody being up in arms, and me saying 'There was a reason for it.' So now, after this vignette airs, and you saying that 2026 is going to be the year of Brock, then there's the reason why John did for Brock what he did. Because obviously, John was privy to the information that Brock was going to be the guy moving forward. Everything happens for a reason. John Cena didn't have Brock Lesnar decimate him for no good reason. So I'm tying together your point. And when you put those two things together, it sounds very valid."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription