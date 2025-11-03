Bishop Dyer Takes Issue With The Current Direction Of Jon Moxley & AEW's Death Riders
Ever since he lost the AEW Men's World Championship to Hangman Page at AEW All In Texas, Jon Moxley and the Death Riders haven't seemed as invincible as they were originally perceived to be. On top of that loss, Moxley was forced to say "I Quit" during his match with Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream, and even more cracks have began to show in the armor of the group's leader. However, former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer stated on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" that the loss to Allin was a great chance for the company to do something different with the former AEW World Champion.
"I would have liked to have seen Mox disappear for like a month or two after the loss to Darby," Dyer said. "Kind of like that 'I've got to find myself, how do I get back to that?' And then I wouldn't mind seeing the rest of the Death Riders kind of lost without their leader in a sense. Again, watching Troy fall, like that would have been kind of a cool thing to see, and then he comes back and kind of he picks up the pieces and re-establishes themselves as dominant again. It would be kind of fun to see them without their fearless leader because they're kind of spread out throughout the whole show anyway as it is."
Dyer went on to say that he isn't quite sure what the general direction of Moxley is at the moment, particularly with his recent television feud with Kyle O'Reilly that has seen one match end in a disqualification, and another in a count out. Dyer isn't sure as to how O'Reilly fits in to everything as he's unsure whether AEW is trying to build him up, or try and find a direction for him as he is floating in between The Conglomeration and the aftermath of Paragon which was halted due to Adam Cole's medical status.
Bishop Dyer Has An Idea For Jon Moxley Going Forward
Dyer and his co-host Dave LaGreca then discussed a number of different side avenues that AEW can travel down with Moxley and the Death Riders. Of the ones that have been discussed by the wider AEW fanbase, one that Dyer believes would be a great way to show just how much Moxley is struggling to keep it all together for his cause is through someone who AEW fans know very well; broadcaster, announcer, and Moxley's wife Renee Paquette.
"I think you can tell a really compelling story with Mox and Renee after the 'I Quit' match of like 'How much longer are we going to keep doing this?' I would like to see a different opponent each week, because Mox is not going to make Kyle O'Reilly in this little feud, it's just not going to happen. Mox is a former world champion, he's been a prominent face in AEW since day one, he has television every week, and you've got to build Kyle O'Reilly up in a different way. It's just my opinion and I could be completely f****** wrong, I'm fully aware for that."
Dyer explained that Moxley trying to make O'Reilly is similar to how John Cena lost to Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39 and how it didn't really make a lot of difference in the long-run. Instead, Dyer would prefer to see Moxley face different opponents each week that he continues to struggle against and convey that struggle through Paquette, with Paquette telling other AEW wrestlers or even the Death Riders themselves that she wants her husband back, and her daughter wants her dad back.
Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.