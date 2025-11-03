Bishop Dyer Takes Issue With The Current Direction Of Jon Moxley & AEW's Death Riders

Ever since he lost the AEW Men's World Championship to Hangman Page at AEW All In Texas, Jon Moxley and the Death Riders haven't seemed as invincible as they were originally perceived to be. On top of that loss, Moxley was forced to say "I Quit" during his match with Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream, and even more cracks have began to show in the armor of the group's leader. However, former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer stated on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" that the loss to Allin was a great chance for the company to do something different with the former AEW World Champion.

"I would have liked to have seen Mox disappear for like a month or two after the loss to Darby," Dyer said. "Kind of like that 'I've got to find myself, how do I get back to that?' And then I wouldn't mind seeing the rest of the Death Riders kind of lost without their leader in a sense. Again, watching Troy fall, like that would have been kind of a cool thing to see, and then he comes back and kind of he picks up the pieces and re-establishes themselves as dominant again. It would be kind of fun to see them without their fearless leader because they're kind of spread out throughout the whole show anyway as it is."

Dyer went on to say that he isn't quite sure what the general direction of Moxley is at the moment, particularly with his recent television feud with Kyle O'Reilly that has seen one match end in a disqualification, and another in a count out. Dyer isn't sure as to how O'Reilly fits in to everything as he's unsure whether AEW is trying to build him up, or try and find a direction for him as he is floating in between The Conglomeration and the aftermath of Paragon which was halted due to Adam Cole's medical status.