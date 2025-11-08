The Request An Infamous Serial Killer Sent WWE About Bray Wyatt

As creepy as some of the work the late, great Windham Rotunda did as Bray Wyatt in WWE was, it pales in comparison to how chilling an alleged meeting request from one of history's most notorious serial killers would have turned out to be had it been granted. Appearing on "Wrestling With Freddie," former WWE writer Nick Manfredini, who knew Wyatt from his days as Husky Harris and worked with him all the way through to the Firefly Fun House/The Fiend era, said that, through a connection from Wyatt's old college football teammate, then employed as a prison guard, none other than Charles Manson saw some of Wyatt's work and wanted to meet with him thereafter.

"This was a whole thing," Manfredini said, going further to explain that a pitch was made for WWE to film the potential encounter. "[Wyatt's father] Mike Rotunda knew about it, and I think he brought it up to somebody," he said. "I don't know if it was Hunter or Vince [but] they immediately squashed it."

Manson, of course, was the infamous cult leader behind what became known as The Manson Family (and perhaps therein lies the natural connection to the fictitious Wyatt and his followers). Through manipulation and coercion, Manson, who died in prison in 2017, orchestrated several murders committed by his "family members," and was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 1971, with his most well-known victim being actress Sharon Tate.

While Wyatt was known for taking big risks in the name of quality content, this is one of those situations where just because you can do something doesn't mean that you should. Even for WWE, where things have gone absolutely off the rails many times in the past, this would have been an abomination had it ever come to pass. As Manfredini put it, "[It] would have been a good story but a bad idea. Bray Wyatt probably would have never seen TV again if we did that."

