John Cena Would Go Back In Time For WrestleMania Match With This WWE HOFer

By almost any metric alive, John Cena has done everything there is to do in professional wrestling. He was the top star in the industry, at least in the United States, for over a decade, producing classic rivalries with the likes of CM Punk and Adam Copeland, winning 16 World Championships, and drawing in major crowds, even if some of those crowds were there to boo Cena. After a few false starts, he used his wrestling fame to successfully transition into a film and television career, much like former rivals Dave Batista and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. After years of anticipation, Cena finally turned heel, though the run didn't go as he had hoped for. And in the process of that run, he defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41, capturing a record-setting 17th World Championship in the process.

Add it all up, and it would seem like there'd be nothing else Cena could ask for as he continues to approach his retirement on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. But there are always goals and wishes one can have even after accomplishing so much, especially when it comes to dream matches that could never happen. And that is where Cena, who became a wrestling fan during the first golden age of wrestling in the 1980s, does have one match he wishes he could have had, at least if he had access to a time machine. And when asked what that would be when appearing at Fan EXPO Chicago 2025, Cena revealed that match was with, arguably, the be all, end all star in WWE history.

"Just selfishly, Andre, because he was like the measuring stick," Cena said. "The folklore behind Andre the Giant is mythical, and both physical, as his presence, but also in, like, the folklore of the fraternity, of the brotherhood of wrestling, especially the WWF territory. I'm sure it's across the world, because Andre was a global phenomenon. But selfishly, yes. That would be the one, Andre the Giant."