Matt Hardy Discusses Potential WWE Return & Future With TNA
The Hardy Boyz are seemingly back in WWE's favor and could be in line for a return to the main roster after a few appearances on "WWE NXT," which Matt Hardy discussed recently.
In a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the legendary tag team star opened the door for a return to "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."
"I think in a perfect world, to optimize stuff, I would like to see myself and Jeff spend a little more time with TNA and I would like to see this partnership grow a little bit because I think WWE looks at us as legacy acts. We were WWE born and bred and maybe we do stick our heads back in NXT, do another little run there. Maybe we stick our heads into a Raw, do a small run there. We stick our heads into SmackDown, do a small run there. I definitely think there is a lot of interesting, exciting stuff that can be done, especially if we are used as novelty acts. I think that's where Jeff and I are at the best if doing something for WWE," he said. "I think when we come in and we have a short explosive little run, I think that's where we are used in our most optimal way."
The veteran star thinks that the reaction to their return to WWE television has been positive. He believes that it's now the time for the Hardys to give back to the business by helping make stars.
Matt Hardy on whom he would like to face in WWE
Matt Hardy, while not ruling out a return to the WWE main roster, named a few stars and groups that he and his brother Jeff Hardy would like to face, such as groups like the Wyatt Sicks and The New Day.
"Probably anyone that we have not worked with, you know, and there's a few. I mean, we'd said that before, like we would love to do Broken Matt-Brother Nero with the Wyatt Sicks, just in some way, in some kind of capacity. That would be very fun to do. Jeff's answer he goes to is the Street Profits, always. You know, DIY is someone that we'd never wrestled against. The Motor City Machine Guns are someone that we've never worked with," he said. "Done a lot of cool stuff, and we can finally have a match with one another, which would be cool. And I love the fact that New Day now are different. You know, they kicked Big E out. They're kind of heels and bad guys. So that's interesting, intriguing, and there'll be more."
The Hardys, since their reunion in TNA Wrestling, have featured on "NXT" as part of the WWE-TNA partnership, and have come up against some promising young tag teams like Dark State, Fraxiom, and No Quarter Catch Crew, and now are readying themselves for another run on the main roster.
