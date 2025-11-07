Matt Hardy Discusses Potential WWE Return & Future With TNA

The Hardy Boyz are seemingly back in WWE's favor and could be in line for a return to the main roster after a few appearances on "WWE NXT," which Matt Hardy discussed recently.

In a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the legendary tag team star opened the door for a return to "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."

"I think in a perfect world, to optimize stuff, I would like to see myself and Jeff spend a little more time with TNA and I would like to see this partnership grow a little bit because I think WWE looks at us as legacy acts. We were WWE born and bred and maybe we do stick our heads back in NXT, do another little run there. Maybe we stick our heads into a Raw, do a small run there. We stick our heads into SmackDown, do a small run there. I definitely think there is a lot of interesting, exciting stuff that can be done, especially if we are used as novelty acts. I think that's where Jeff and I are at the best if doing something for WWE," he said. "I think when we come in and we have a short explosive little run, I think that's where we are used in our most optimal way."

The veteran star thinks that the reaction to their return to WWE television has been positive. He believes that it's now the time for the Hardys to give back to the business by helping make stars.