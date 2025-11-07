WWE's Chelsea Green Recalls Uncomfortable Incident With Staff At Prominent NYC Hotel
In April of 2024, just before WrestleMania 40, Chelsea Green shared a story of being kicked out of The Plaza Hotel in New York City for being misidentified by hotel security as an escort. Unfortunately, more than 18 months later, the story has resurfaced after compensation provided by Fairmont (the management company for The Plaza) was not honored when Green tried to cash it in while planning a recent trip. Appearing on "Gabby AF," Green recapped the initial situation and detailed her disappointment in the story's latest developments.
"I walked into the Fairmont Plaza in New York City," she said. "I tried to have a drink at the bar with Maxxine [Dupri] before a Broadway show. We got kicked out. The bodyguards basically surrounded us and insinuated that we were ladies of the night, which was crazy because I've worn way smaller clothes." Not one to stand for that sort of treatment, Green took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her displeasure and hold those involved accountable. She received a message from Fairmont asking for her contact information but had no further contact until she posted a picture of the men involved, which changed things quickly.
"Then it got real for them," Green explained. "So, they gave me a gift certificate. They said, 'Anywhere in the world for two days.'" That might not sound like much to offset the level of embarrassment that must come with the sort of flippant characterization made in this situation but at least it was something, and Green accepted, even posting her appreciation as a follow-up at the time. However, when WWE's first-ever women's United States Champion went to use said gift certificate to book a stay at a Fairmont property in London recently, she was denied.
Champagne problems
Looking to reserve a room for herself and her mother for a planned girls' trip, Green decided to splurge, because why not, when you already have a couple of nights "on the arm," thanks to her previous misfortune. "You know what, Mom?" she remembered saying. "Let's stay at the beautiful Fairmont in London. Let's treat ourselves!" But when she proffered the free nights she had been granted, things didn't exactly go as planned.
"They basically said, 'No, it's expired,'" Green said. "'And also, we gave you that gift certificate for the Vancouver Fairmont.'" All of this was news to the once-and-again "Hot Mess," who is the reigning AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship alongside NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, and considering that nearby Victoria, British Columbia, Canada is her hometown, that wouldn't even make sense in the first place. "Why would I ever want to go to the Fairmont in my hometown?" she pondered. "I'm gonna sleep in my sister's bed. Are you kidding me? I'm gonna sleep at my parents' house."
Ultimately, Green, who recently signed a new, multi-year deal with WWE, realized this wasn't a fight worth fighting any further. "I have realized that it's a battle I'm not gonna win," she said. "It's champagne problems." In the end, she just hopes Fairmont has learned something from this extended, unfortunate exchange and that no one else is treated similarly, adding, "I don't want to be spoken to like that. I'm just a girl trying to have a drink at The Plaza, okay? Sue me. Anyway, so, that's that. We are no longer supporting The Fairmont."
