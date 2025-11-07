WWE's Chelsea Green Recalls Uncomfortable Incident With Staff At Prominent NYC Hotel

In April of 2024, just before WrestleMania 40, Chelsea Green shared a story of being kicked out of The Plaza Hotel in New York City for being misidentified by hotel security as an escort. Unfortunately, more than 18 months later, the story has resurfaced after compensation provided by Fairmont (the management company for The Plaza) was not honored when Green tried to cash it in while planning a recent trip. Appearing on "Gabby AF," Green recapped the initial situation and detailed her disappointment in the story's latest developments.

"I walked into the Fairmont Plaza in New York City," she said. "I tried to have a drink at the bar with Maxxine [Dupri] before a Broadway show. We got kicked out. The bodyguards basically surrounded us and insinuated that we were ladies of the night, which was crazy because I've worn way smaller clothes." Not one to stand for that sort of treatment, Green took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her displeasure and hold those involved accountable. She received a message from Fairmont asking for her contact information but had no further contact until she posted a picture of the men involved, which changed things quickly.

"Then it got real for them," Green explained. "So, they gave me a gift certificate. They said, 'Anywhere in the world for two days.'" That might not sound like much to offset the level of embarrassment that must come with the sort of flippant characterization made in this situation but at least it was something, and Green accepted, even posting her appreciation as a follow-up at the time. However, when WWE's first-ever women's United States Champion went to use said gift certificate to book a stay at a Fairmont property in London recently, she was denied.