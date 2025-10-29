Backstage Update On Chelsea Green's WWE Future

WWE's Chelsea Green has signed a new deal with the promotion, and a report has revealed additional details about her new contract.

A few months ago, reports revealed that Green had signed a new multi-year contract. Now, "Fightful Select" has given more details about the contract, with the report revealing that she has signed a five-year deal, which will now expire in 2030. The report claims that WWE reached out to Green about a new deal way back in January. She had originally signed a three-year contract with WWE when she rejoined in 2022, which was set to expire at the end of 2025.

Green's return to WWE happened at the 2023 Royal Rumble, but she revealed some time back that she had already been re-signed for a few months by the time the Royal Rumble came along. The Canadian star was let go by WWE in 2021, but she quickly made her return to the promotion after impressing in the indies. Her current run in WWE has been a huge success for her, as her over-the-top character has been a huge hit, which even resulted in her receiving the honor of being the first-ever women's United States Champion.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has big ambitions in WWE, recently stating that she wants to hold a world title, though she understands the pressures that come with such an honor. Green also has dreams of making it in TV and Hollywood and has even sought John Cena's help to accomplish that goal. For now, though, Green and her Secret Service will look to annoy and trick their way to victory on WWE SmackDown, as well as during their occasional appearances on WWE NXT.