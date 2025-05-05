Update On Chelsea Green's WWE Contract Status

Chelsea Green worried fans with some social media posts last week, playing up to her character losing the Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega, but a new report indicates that Green is staying with WWE for awhile. According to Fightful Select, Green recently signed a new multiple-year WWE deal, though the exact length of her new contract is currently not known. Fightful reported that her deal was set to expire later in 2025 before she re-signed.

Green was released by WWE back in April 2021, but returned to the company at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Since her return, Green has won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship gold in addition to her run as the inaugural Women's US Champion. She won the tag gold alongside Sonya Deville in the summer of 2023, but Deville was forced to relinquish her title due to injury. Piper Niven began teaming with Green and the pair lost the titles to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in December that year.

She won the tournament to become the first Women's US Champion by defeating Michin in the final at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024. She was only recently dethroned by Vega on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" on April 25.

The report of Green's re-signing comes days after a slew of releases on both the main roster and in "WWE NXT." WWE let go of multiple women on Friday, including Dakota Kai, Chance and Carter, Shayna Baszler, Cora Jade, Jakara Jackson, and Gigi Dolin.