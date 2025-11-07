Latest Update On Rumored John Cena-Dominik Mysterio Match In WWE

With 2025 marking Dominik Mysterio's in-ring run as más grande, there's no stopping "The King of Luchadores," or so he thought, until his father and Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, made his long awaited return this past week on "WWE Raw." As the acting, reigning, and defending WWE Intercontinental and the AAA Mega Champion, Dominik welcomes all – except his dad – to step up to the plate and challenge him, including putting the final nail in the coffin of John Cena's "Never Seen 17" career, should he want to take that risk. However, with Rey's return, will this disrupt the rumored title challenge between Dominik and Cena before the latter star takes his final bow on December 13?

In the latest reports by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, from now until Survivor Series: WarGames, it appears Dominik and Rey will be entangled in battle once again. However, the publication speculates that Rey and Dominik could contend for the IC Title on "Raw," thus allowing Cena to eventually challenge for it at Survivor Series. But as of this writing, it appears the Mysterios will settle their family feud/ dispute over who's the greatest Mysterio of all time in their home turf of San Diego, California, later this month. Cena is scheduled to appear at Survivor Series as well, making it the last PLE and one of the last four appearances he has left before completing his retirement tour.

On Monday, "The Last Real Champion" will appear in his hometown of Boston to celebrate and await all who will take part in his "Last Time Is Now" tournament. The winner of this tournament will be Cena's final in-ring opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, December 13, from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. So far, the opening round matches will kick off this Monday with Rusev versus Damian Priest and Sheamus taking on Shinsuke Nakamura. More opening round matches will be announced on tonight's "WWE SmackDown."