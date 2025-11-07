Backstage Report On Kamille's Status With AEW

The last time AEW fans saw Kamille, she was on the receiving end of an attack from a mystery assailant on the November 30 edition of "AEW Rampage," which occurred just days after she and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone ended their association. Mone has since surpassed 500 days as TBS Champion, all while building up a massive collection of other titles. Meanwhile, Kamille is still absent from AEW television.

Despite that, Fightful Select Answers Q&A reports that Kamille has remained under AEW contract, with previous reports indicating that it still had "plenty" of time left on it. As for Kamille's All Elite Wrestling-related whereabouts, the outlet added that she has not even been backstage at shows nor has her name been discussed within AEW's creative circle.

The former NWA World Women's Champion made a strong AEW debut in the summer of 2024 as Mone's bodyguard. In the ring, Kamille also picked up wins over Queen Aminata, Robyn Renegade, and several local independent talents before suffering her first and only loss to Kris Statlander in October. Kamille's bout with Statlander would mark her last under the AEW banner as the company wrote her off of television the following month.

Fightful previously reported that AEW President Tony Khan felt that the working dynamic between Mone and Kamille was not effective. Still, Mone was said to be open to working with Kamille after their split, including for a potential match that would pit them against each other. In the end, that match never materialized.

Amidst her AEW absence, Kamille has appeared in other projects, such as the "Queen of The Ring" movie and the revived "American Gladiator" series. On the indie circuit, "The Brickhouse" has wrestled for Insane Championship Wrestling and Pro Wrestling King.