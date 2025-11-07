AEW's Dustin Rhodes Provides An Update On Injury Return Timeline

AEW's Dustin Rhodes has been on the shelf since August due to double knee replacement surgery, and he's provided a timeline and new update on his recovery on social media. Rhodes replied to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) asking how his knees were feeling. He admitted they are still hurting him "a bit," especially in the mornings.

"I do have a good ways to go," Rhodes wrote. "Remember I am 56 and pushing hard, just takes time. Not young anymore. Prob March I should be ready to kill everyone lol. Maybe, I am pushing hard my man."

After winning his first AEW singles gold at the age of 56, Rhodes dropped the TNT Championship to "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher on an episode of "AEW Collision" at the end of July in a bloody street fight. After the match, he revealed he would need to undergo invasive surgery for a "hole in his leg." While he initially tried to keep kayfabe on X and blamed needing MRIs and cat scans "due to Kyle Fletcher," he then had to confirm his injury wasn't a "work," like WWE's Seth Rollins, who faked an injury at the time to pull off "The Ruse of the Century" to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Following the surgery announcement, Rhodes took to social media to confirm his career wasn't over, writing "this is not the end" in a post. In the same post, Rhodes confirmed his knees were "both destroyed," and he'd be having surgery on August 21. Rhodes made it clear earlier in the year that when he retires, it will be in AEW. He said in yet another post the company is the only place he ever felt respected.