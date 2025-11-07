Report Details Jesse Ventura's Lack Of Involvement At WWE SNME

Noticeably absent from WWE's most recent edition of Saturday Night's Main Event from Salt Lake City, Utah on November 1 was WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura. The star was absent from commentary throughout the show and didn't welcome viewers in as the show was getting underway, as he previously had alongside Joe Tessitore for previous events. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," that could be because Ventura is no longer under contract with WWE.

Meltzer wrote that nothing had officially been said, but he was under the impression Ventura had signed a one-year deal for the Saturday Night's Main Event shows. He noted that deal would have run out with the last show. Meltzer said that in checking, he only found out it hadn't been a major topic of discussion in WWE, but after Ventura's performance on commentary during the Drew McIntyre versus Damian Priest cage match at the event in May, "the die was cast" for using Ventura going forward.

Ventura was incensed by the ending of the cage match, when Priest simply walked out of the cage through the door to defeat McIntyre. The Hall of Famer made his thoughts clearly known as his fellow commenators tried to keep things on the rails. Ventura was not on commentary at any point for the July 12 edition of the NBC/Peacock special, and Meltzer noted that his involvement had been downplayed, though Ventura was still under contract on the July special.

The next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will take place on December 13 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The event will feature John Cena's last match, with an opponent to be determined in "The Last Time is Now" tournament.