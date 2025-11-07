WWE's Rusev On John Cena Retirement: 'I Don't Believe It'

John Cena has been adamant since announcing his retirement tour back in July 2024 that he will not be getting back in the ring after his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Cena has stated if he makes appearances for WWE, they won't involve any more matches. One current WWE star who doesn't believe that, however, is a man who has had plenty of matches against Cena in his career: Rusev. "The Bulgarian Brute" recently spoke about Cena's impending retirement to "SHAK Wrestling."

"I don't believe it," Rusev said flat-out. "I'm not holding my breath. I love John and this may be his last match of this century or whatnot, but at some point, I want to see him back. Whenever that is."

Rusev will compete in one of the first two matches of the "Last Time is Now" tournament which will take place on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." He will take on Damian Priest, and Sheamus will face Shinsuke Nakamura. The tournament was revealed in a video narrated by Cena during Saturday Night's Main Event where he said stars from "Raw," "WWE SmackDown," "WWE NXT," and possibly even wrestlers who "don't work here" will compete.

In one of their most notable matches, Rusev and Cena faced off for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 31. Rusev made a grand entrance before the match in a tank, alongside his then-manager and future wife Lana. It was Cena who emerged victorious that night with an Attitude Adjustment after Rusev accidentally knocked Lana off the apron.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.