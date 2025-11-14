Rusev Says WWE Rival Dominik Mysterio Knows Nothing Despite Having 'Two Daddies'

Rusev analyzed Dominik Mysterio's progress in WWE but felt that his two "fathers," Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio, hadn't taught him much.

Domink recently took a leaf out of Guerrero's book by cheating his way to a win, using a hammer to retain his belt on "Raw" against Rusev, which has irked Rusev, who urged Domink not to cheat.

"I think, you know, Dom is a bright kid, but at the same time, he's got two daddies and none of them taught him anything. Like, he's just a bad person. You can't keep cheating, lying, putting like hammers in your boot or whatever, 'cause eventually this thing is going to run out, man. You can only have so many tricks. Eddie Guerrero had only so many tricks, and eventually he got caught, you know," he said on "SHAK Wrestling."

Despite the criticism he leveled against his recent rival, Rusev had some praise for Dominik, particularly for his ability to keep coming back at opponents. He is also impressed with how much the WWE Intercontinental Champion has progressed as a wrestler over the last few years, and feels that he will only get better working with more experienced stars.

"Besides that, he's a good kid. He works hard, he's got his laid-back attitude, so it's always easy to like — you can beat him up. You can throw him around, and somehow he always bounces off. Like his body is, I guess, like flexible like that 'cause I keep throwing that person around, he bounces off and he still comes for more. So, I'll give him that, you know," added the former AEW star. "But I'm happy with his progress, man. And he's still a baby, you know? He's young. He's still going to keep learning, and the more he's got opportunities to work with like seasoned veterans, the better for him."

Rusev also joked about Dominik's mustache — which the Intercontinental Champion has called his "superpower" — revealing that he had sported one in the past as well, and that the look suits Dominik.