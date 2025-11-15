AEW's MVP Doesn't Think Long-Term Wrestling Storytelling Is Going Anywhere

A big reason for MVP's reasoning, however, had little to do with pro wrestling. Instead, MVP looked at other forms of entertainment, particularly pointing to how the moviegoing public had become more accepting of longer films, and the HBO Max miniseries "The Penguin," which told a story over the course of several episodes. The Hurt Syndicate manager believes those examples show that fans will stick with longer stories in wrestling, as long as the right ingredients are provided.

"I don't think it ever goes away because people have an insatiable thirst for entertainment," MVP said. "And wrestling fans, even the newer, younger wrestling fans who, you know, have that 'I want it now. Payoff now,' kind of attitude, when it's done right it works. So I don't think long-term storytelling will ever completely go away from professional wrestling, as long as its done right. And there are certain people who are good at doing it, and some people just aren't really good at it or don't care to.

"But I'm a big fan of...what they call the slow burn. I love it. And I think it's an essential part of what wrestling is. You've got to build up the beef, and bring it along and have it culminate in a payoff. And whether you do that over or a month or whether you do that over a year, as long as you have compelling characters with a legitimate beef...I always talk about soliciting that emotional response. If you're emotionally invested, then you're going to keep tuning in because you want to see what's going to happen next. And that's the beauty."

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription