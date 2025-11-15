AEW's MVP Doesn't Think Long-Term Wrestling Storytelling Is Going Anywhere
Storytelling has always been a key component, arguably even the key component, of professional wrestling throughout the business' existence, and there's no shortage of ways to tell a story. Much like everything else with pro wrestling, it's changed along the way, with long-term storylines giving way for shorter storylines with quick payoffs for the fans. But even in this new era, long-term storylines do exist, as exemplified by the multi-year Bloodline storyline, Cody Rhodes' quest to "finish the story" and win the Undisputed WWE Championship, and the Death Riders' stronghold over AEW before their leader, Jon Moxley, was finally bested by "Hangman" Adam Page.
Those examples would seem to suggest that, even as wrestling moves towards storylines that end after a few weeks instead of a few months, that there is still a place for long-term storytelling. That was a question asked of AEW's MVP during an episode of his podcast, "Marking Out with MVP And Dwayne Swayze," and, while acknowledging the changes in the wrestling business, MVP certainly believes long-term storylines aren't going anywhere.
"The short answer is yes," MVP said. "While today's attention span has shrunk significantly, everything is now, now, now, quick soundbites, the Tik-Tok universe, everybody wants shorter, get to the point...I think, no matter what, people still love a good story. And if it's done right, and if all the elements are there, then people are going to [watch]."
MVP Believes Long-Term Storylines Are Here To Stay As Long As They're Done Right
A big reason for MVP's reasoning, however, had little to do with pro wrestling. Instead, MVP looked at other forms of entertainment, particularly pointing to how the moviegoing public had become more accepting of longer films, and the HBO Max miniseries "The Penguin," which told a story over the course of several episodes. The Hurt Syndicate manager believes those examples show that fans will stick with longer stories in wrestling, as long as the right ingredients are provided.
"I don't think it ever goes away because people have an insatiable thirst for entertainment," MVP said. "And wrestling fans, even the newer, younger wrestling fans who, you know, have that 'I want it now. Payoff now,' kind of attitude, when it's done right it works. So I don't think long-term storytelling will ever completely go away from professional wrestling, as long as its done right. And there are certain people who are good at doing it, and some people just aren't really good at it or don't care to.
"But I'm a big fan of...what they call the slow burn. I love it. And I think it's an essential part of what wrestling is. You've got to build up the beef, and bring it along and have it culminate in a payoff. And whether you do that over or a month or whether you do that over a year, as long as you have compelling characters with a legitimate beef...I always talk about soliciting that emotional response. If you're emotionally invested, then you're going to keep tuning in because you want to see what's going to happen next. And that's the beauty."
