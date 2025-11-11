Backstage Update On Ex-WWE Star Nixon Newell Reportedly Walking Out On Indie Promotion

The Nixon Newell, Miranda Alize, and AEW story requires round-the-clock surveillance, as there has been yet another development in the former WWE talent's ongoing troubles. After swiftly denying a recent Fightful Select report on her Twitch stream, Fightful has provided more details regarding yet another allegation from their original November 10 report.

While Fightful has updated their original Newell rundown after her and Alize's controversial November 8 "AEW Collision" walk-out regarding Danielson, they have since ran another correction after speaking with Newell. Fightful originally claimed that two independent promotions have had poor interactions with Newell, with one promotion claiming that Newell failed to show up for a surprise spot during one of their shows. This spot was intended to set up for a tag team match, which means that Newell would have left her prospective partner out to dry with her non-appearance.

Fightful has since viewed messages between Newell and said promoter, where the promoter was inquiring about future dates with Newell. From these texts, Fightful has presumed that Newell and the promoter are on good terms. Newell stated that she wasn't aware of the post-match angle she was expected to participate in, and that by the time she was informed, she needed to leave for a flight that was scheduled for departure within the hour. A talent has also stepped forward to corroborate Newell's story. The promotion nor the talent mentioned have been named in Fightful's report.

While that takes care of one independent circuit allegation, Fightful and Newell have yet to address a second complaint lodged against the former WWE star. According to a previous report, a second, undisclosed promotion ceased talks with Newell — whether this was for a limited number of bookings or a long-term contract is unclear — after receiving undisclosed "asks" from Newell. What exactly such asks were remain undisclosed.