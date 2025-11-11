Omos Shares Memories Of Late Star Who Helped Him At WWE PC: 'I Am Eternally Grateful'

There's plenty that WWE star Omos has become known for in his career, from being really tall to his viral encounter with Microman at TripleMania to his WWE Tag Team Championship run with AJ Styles to, once again, being really tall. But what many people may not know is that Omos had connection with WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who not only served as a mentor of sorts to the giant, but also produced Omos' first ever wrestling match back in 2019.

In an interview with "MuscleManMalcolm," Omos shared some of his memories of Hall, including their first ever meeting while Omos was training. Omos expressed his undying gratitude to the nWo founding father, crediting Hall for being among the first to believe in him.

"Oh man, it was awesome," Omos said. "I remember the first time I met him. He came to be a guest coach at the Performance Center. And I remember seeing him, and his eyes just lit up. He goes 'Who are you?' Like in his mind, you can tell his wrestling eye, his wrestling mind just lit up, because all from what I could interpret was him envisioning myself and him in the ring, having a match. Like, I wish...he wished he could go back like, 20, 30 years and meet me when I'm like this so we could have [a match].

"You can just tell...the lights went off. We started thinking of all different type of things, all different styles of matches we could have. And that was a really good experience, because that's my first time, you know, I say first time meeting a quote unquote big guy. He was a big guy. And he just appreciated me with such open arms. To be honest with you, I'm eternally grateful for what he did for me, because he was one of the first guys that really kind took me under his wing."

If you quote this article, please credit "MuscleManMalcolm" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription