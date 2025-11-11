WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership Report: 11/3/2025

"WWE Raw" may now be on Netflix instead of regular old cable, but it hasn't changed the fact that Monday Night Football has taken a chunk out of its viewership this fall. Save for the October 20 episode, the red brand has found itself struggling with its numbers ever since the middle of September, finding itself in the 2.3 to 2.4 million views a week range. And shocker of all shockers, it's a trend that wasn't going to be bucked at the start of November.

Wrestlenomics reports that the November 3 edition of "Raw" drew 2.4 million views over the course of the week. This keeps "Raw" in the range it's been in during Monday Night Football season, and is also an improvement over the October 27 episode, which drew 2.3 million views. Another improvement came in the form of hours viewed at 5.2 million, up from 4.6 million. It's the highest amount of hours viewed "Raw" has had since September 15, when the show had 5.3 million hours viewed.

Despite the numbers, "Raw" had arguably its worst week in recent memory when it came to its placement on Netflix's global and domestic rankings. In the former, "Raw" placed only 9th, down from its 8th place ranking a week ago. It's the first time "Raw" has found itself in 9th place or lower in a month, and only the second time the red brand has found itself that low since the end of June. Domestically, "Raw" placed 6th, down from placing 4th the previous two weeks.

The first "Raw" of November featured the first appearance in some time from former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. And he was plenty active during the show, confronting WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, brawling with The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed alongside Punk, and then later siding with The Vision at the end of the show.