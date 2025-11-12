Cross-Promotional Team Of Je'Von Evans And Leon Slater Set For WWE NXT Tag Title Match

"NXT: Gold Rush" is living up to its name, as the NXT Tag Team Championships are now officially up for grabs on the incoming November 18 card. Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater appeared on "NXT" to make their announcement, but their Tuesday evening was spoiled as current champions DarkState ambushed their new challengers to make a statement ahead of New York City.

The recently announced John Cena "The Last Time is Now" tournament participant took to the ring Tuesday to address a crowd of adoring fans, and after briefly addressing his Monday tournament plans, turned to Tuesday's "Gold Rush" card. A remote Slater was patched through on the titantron, and the two announced that, after consulting with NXT official Ava and TNA official Santino Marella, the two were set to challenge DarkState's Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin for the "NXT" Tag Team Titles. They criticized DarkState's beatdown of industry icons Matt and Jeff Hardy (performing as Brother Nero) at Halloween Havoc, but before they could make any larger threats, the lights around Evans shut off.

When the power came back on, DarkState were looming within the crowd. The faction intimidated their new challengers before closing in on Evans. "The Young OG" laughed in DarkState's faces, calling them "dumb as hell" before beckoning Slater to appear. The TNA X Division Champion charged the ring, and together, he and Evans fought off Darkstate, effectively flattening the faction with Superkicks and top-rope dives.

November 18's "NXT" Tag Team Title match is one of the many title matches that were announced for New York City. The match joins an "NXT" Women's Championship match between challenger Jacy Jayne and champion Tatum Paxley, an "NXT" Women's North American Championship match between contender Sol Ruca and titleholder Blake Monroe, a AAA Mixed Tag Title match, and more.