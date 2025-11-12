Big E Believes Fans Will Look Back On WWE Raw Match As Milestone For Dominik Mysterio

Former WWE Champion Big E was impressed with Dominik Mysterio, despite him losing the WWE Intercontinental Championship to John Cena on this week's "WWE Raw."

After this week's "Raw," Big E joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on "Raw Recap" to discuss Mysterio's match with Cena, where he argued that Mysterio came out shining despite the loss. He feels that Mysterio proved he could go up against the best and noted that the match signaled WWE's trust in him as a wrestler they believe will be a huge star in the future.

"Look, I know it's a losing effort, but I do love this for Dom. I think being — and this is the last two months, we have what, four more weeks of John Cena's career — and Dominik Mysterio is not in a squash match with John Cena. He's going toe-to-toe with John Cena. He's getting mic time with John Cena," said Big E. "Look, I understand that he lost the title to Cena, but I think this was a big moment for Dom. I think passing-of-the-torch moment might not be the right way to put it, but I think it is a big co-sign that, yeah, Dom is a guy we're going to invest in for a long time, and I thought he did a great job, even in a losing effort."

Big E said he didn't expect Cena to win, as he thought The Judgment Day would interfere in the match, and was pleasantly surprised that it turned out to be a straight fight.