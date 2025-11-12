Big E Believes Fans Will Look Back On WWE Raw Match As Milestone For Dominik Mysterio
Former WWE Champion Big E was impressed with Dominik Mysterio, despite him losing the WWE Intercontinental Championship to John Cena on this week's "WWE Raw."
After this week's "Raw," Big E joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on "Raw Recap" to discuss Mysterio's match with Cena, where he argued that Mysterio came out shining despite the loss. He feels that Mysterio proved he could go up against the best and noted that the match signaled WWE's trust in him as a wrestler they believe will be a huge star in the future.
"Look, I know it's a losing effort, but I do love this for Dom. I think being — and this is the last two months, we have what, four more weeks of John Cena's career — and Dominik Mysterio is not in a squash match with John Cena. He's going toe-to-toe with John Cena. He's getting mic time with John Cena," said Big E. "Look, I understand that he lost the title to Cena, but I think this was a big moment for Dom. I think passing-of-the-torch moment might not be the right way to put it, but I think it is a big co-sign that, yeah, Dom is a guy we're going to invest in for a long time, and I thought he did a great job, even in a losing effort."
Big E said he didn't expect Cena to win, as he thought The Judgment Day would interfere in the match, and was pleasantly surprised that it turned out to be a straight fight.
Big E on what impressed him about Dominik against Cena
Big E opined that Dominik Mysterio looked confident and comfortable going face-to-face with one of the greats of the industry, and believes that the segment and match will be a key moment of Mysterio's career.
"I think for me, one of the big markers was seeing him face to face with John Cena, I didn't see one iota of trepidation on Dom's face. I didn't see a second of 'Ah, is this moment too big?' I saw a dude who thought, 'Not only do I deserve to be here, but I'm better than you, and I'm gonna prove that in all aspects.' And he didn't get the job done, but I love this for Dom, and I think this is going to be a moment that we look back on when Dom is a World Champion, who knows, a year, two years from now, when that time comes, I think we'll look back at pivotal moments in his career," stated the former New Day star.
He also expressed amazement at Mysterio's growth and feels he has a high ceiling, adding that sharing the stage with Cena will stand him in good stead.
"He's not 30 yet, and you look at the top of the roster, it's all guys in their late thirties and forties. He still probably has another five, six, seven years before he's really in his prime," he said. "He's gonna be back, and this was not what I expected, but it was really a great spotlight for him."
Big E noted that Mysterio's charisma, his performances in the ring, and his mic work are only improving, and we could see an even better wrestler a few years down the line.