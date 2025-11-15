Triple H Names The WWE Performer He Thinks Is The Best Of All Time

WWE legend Triple H has revealed who he believes is the greatest wrestler of all time.

Triple H recently featured in a video on "TED," where he was asked some word association questions, the first being the name of his DX partner, Shawn Michaels. The WWE CCO believes that Michaels is the best that he has seen between the ropes.

"Greatest in-ring performer of all-time," said Triple H about "The Heartbreak Kid."

Michaels is regarded by many as one of the best to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots, a distinction he has received from other in-ring greats like Ric Flair and Kurt Angle. The WWE NXT supremo, however, doesn't believe he is the best, but is grateful and proud to be part of the conversation.

More names that were given to Triple H in the word association game were those of The Undertaker, and his wife and future Hall of Famer, Stephanie McMahon, and he had more words of praise for both individuals.

"Greatest big man of all-time and probably one of the most — for me at least, anyways — one of the most respected performers ever," he replied when The Undertaker's name was mentioned before talking about Stephanie. "That's my rock [about Stephanie]. You know, a lot of people say that. We tell it to a lot of people in our world as we get interns coming up, and Nick Khan, our President, and I speak to those interns, they'll often ask us, 'What is the most important decision you'll ever make in your life?' It's your spouse, for sure, to me. And, you know, we tell them, 'Choose wisely,' because it can be the greatest thing in the world or it can be the worst thing in the world for you if you choose poorly. And, for me, luckily, I chose well and hopefully she thinks she chose well."

While he enjoys his role in WWE and works hard at it, Triple H said his family remains the most important thing in his life, a realization that grew stronger when he battled health issues.