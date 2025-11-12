Undisputed Champ Cody Rhodes Says Next WWE Contract Is 'Probably' His Last

Now in his second reign as Undisputed WWE Champion, it would seem as though the good times are never going to end for Cody Rhodes. But at 40 years old and now with two young children, Rhodes seems to be aware that there's only a finite time left in his career before it's time to focus on things outside of the wrestling ring. Even still, it likely came as a surprise to many when Rhodes appeared on the "All The Smoke" podcast one week ago, and admitted that his wrestling career would likely be over sooner than anyone else thought.

"What I'd say is my last contract with WWE, or the next contract I sign, would probably be my last," Rhodes said. "And [I'd] finish my days with WWE. It's the house that built me and it's the house that brought me back and put me in this wonderful, wonderful position. But yeah, I don't know. It's very, very hard to balance [wrestling life with family life]. It certainly is. But when you're in it, you've got to be in it."

The good news for Rhodes' fans is that there's probably still plenty of time before Rhodes calls it quotes, given "The American Nightmare" revealed in early 2024 that he had agreed to a new contract with WWE, likely for multiple years. As such, they can put their focus on Rhodes' ongoing championship reign, which continued after he defeated Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event two weeks ago, and Rhodes' likely involvement in the upcoming men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

