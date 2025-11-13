WWE's R-Truth Discusses Relationship With John Cena Ahead Of Impending Retirement

R-Truth has detailed his relationship with John Cena and how Cena has helped him over the years.

R-Truth's friendship with John Cena isn't just part of a storyline; it's real life, too, and he spoke about it in detail while praising the 17-time world champion. In his recent appearance on "Busted Open," R-Truth talked about Cena's final match, and detailed what he's learned from Cena as well as how he motivates everyone he meets.

"This is history-making. He's a Grand Slam champion, he's all of that. If you want to talk about real being real, man, I've been around John for years. You can count the years I've been in WWE, man, it's been around him," said Truth. "I've learned so much from him — psychology. His famous quote he always tells me – one hill at a time. Which makes sense and resonates now. Man, if anybody have ever had a chance to meet him, be around him, learn from him, man, you've really learned from the GOAT."

The WWE star also emphasized Cena's humility and how he often looks to him for advice and guidance. Despite becoming one of the most recognizable names on the planet, Truth said that Cena remains humble and that he's glad to see him retire in the way he wants to.

"Very humble man, there's not one time I don't text him. I don't care where he's at, man, if it's something I'm asking him or something I'm suggesting, well, he gets back. He's still down to earth. I don't care how high you see him propel with his career. He's still humble, he's still down to earth, man. I'm very happy for him. I'm very happy he's able to walk away on his own terms and pursue those other irons that he had in the fire," said the veteran star.

Truth wrestled his idol twice this year during Cena's heel run, and has another chance to face him if he wins the "Last Time Is Now" tournament, whose winner will take on Cena in his final match.